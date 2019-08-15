Speech to Text for MSFC Helping With Lunar Lander

the case is asked to contact investigators. tomorrow -- the director for nasa will be here in huntsville to talk about major updates for plans to land humans on the moon. jim bridenstine will be at the space flight center -- along with several u-s representatives . waay 31's rodneya ross is live at redstone arsenal with a look into the visit. good morning pat and marie -- nasa wants to send humans to the moon again by 20-24 and they plan on doing this through the artemis program. that's what nasa director jim bridenstine will be talking about at the meeting tomorrow. we know marshall space flight center will be the lead on the artemis project. we also know the flight center will oversee the lunar landing project. this is huge for north alabama -- and specifically the city of huntsville. during his talk tomorrow -- bridenstine will talk directly with employees at an "all hands" meeting. this is where employees will learn where they fit into the equation. representatives mo brooks, robert aderholt, scott desjarlais, and brian babin will join bridenstine for the meeting. waay 31 will have a crew at the meeting to bring you all the details. reporting live