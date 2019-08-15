Speech to Text for Sequel Losing Business License

a juvenile detention center in madison now has seven days to close... this comes after madison city council voted to revoke sequel's business license last night. waay 31's casey albritton is live at sequel with the next steps of the closing. casey? right now we know alabama department of youth services has a plan for the 58 boys who live here at the detention center... but the attorney did not give us any specifics. but many people in madison are glad the center is closing... dozens urged the city council to revoke the business license after some escapes. madison police say over the last year there have been three escapes... but about two years ago two teens escaped from sequel... they're charged with killing 61 year old van johnson behind the publix on county line road. city council president steve smith told waay 31 they will no longer be working with sequel... that's because back in april, the council gave them another chance. the city council renewed the business license...on the condition that the facility improves security. sequel didn't install a security camera where the three teens escaped from only three weeks ago. now the city council not only revoked its business license... but instead of 30 days to close, the facility now has seven. 7 days may seem short if you look at it for tonight for the next 7 days, but in reality, they've had a year and a half to work on that issue and we said, 'enough's enough. sequel told us they are upset by the decision... and will have to reevaluate their next steps. we reached out to the department of youth services to find out where these kids will be taken to and we haven't heard back yet. live in madison,