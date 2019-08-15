Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin wtih waay 31's casey albritton. the juvenile detention center in madison, called sequel, is now expected to close within a week. after multiple escapes, people urged the city council to not renew the centers business license. now sequal says they have to re-evaluate their next steps... and the department of youth services says they have a plan for the 58 boys who live there. rodneya the director for nasa will be in huntsville tomorrow to discuss plans to send humans to the moon. vo nasa would like to send humans to the moon by 20-24 as part of their artemis program. director jim bridenstine will be at marshall space flight center where he will talk with employees about their roles. several u-s representatives will join bridenstine for the talk. marie... happening today, a man will be sentenced in the death of his mother. donald mann is expected to be sentenced today. he pleaded guilty to strangling his mother. mann was arrested for the crime back in january 2018.... the standoff between a gunman and dozens of police officers is over in philadelphia. according to our affiliate in philly ... the gunman accused of shooting six officers is now in custody. authorities say none of the police officers who were shot have life-threatening injuries and they've already been released from the hospital. in about two hours, a court will consider a request by the u.s. justice department to halt the release of an iranian oil tanker. the attorney general in the british territory of gibralter says the application is based on quote "a number of allegations which are now being considered." the ship was siezed by gibralter after it was allegedly heading for syria. marie? happening today -- mayor tommy battle and city leaders will hold a meeting today to talk about major infrastructure projects across the city. waay 31 will have a crew at the meeting this morning to provide you an update on waay 31 this