Speech to Text for City council revokes detention facility's license

new information tonight -- a juvenile detention facility in madison has 7 days to close its doors. it comes just hours after dozens of people in madison urged the city council to revoke the business license for sequel after multiple escapes. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer, waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison working to find out what happens to kids in the facility now. kody.. gregg travis lives two miles from the sequel detention facility ... formerly known as three springs... with the history of escapes the facility has... gregg travis/lives 2 miles from sequel "it's really concerning." he's says when there are escapes... he's won't hesitate to use force... gregg travis/lives 2 miles from sequel "i will protect my family, but i don't want to be put in that position." several people who spoke at the public hearing on wednesday night felt the same way... every single person wanted the same thing... gregg travis/lives 2 miles from sequel "it needs to be moved." 2 years ago wednesday... 2 teens escaped from the facility... they're charged with killing 61 year old van johnson behind the publix on county line road... in the last year alone... there have been three escapes... according to madison police... in april of 2018... the city council voted to renew the facility's business license... pending security updates... sequel cooperated... but failed to install a security camera in the area where the three teens escaped from just three weeks ago... at the meeting... sequel asked the city council to continue working with them... and to not revoke their license... kenny roberts/regiona l vice president of sequel "everyone can win. everyone concerned can be respected and understood and hopefully satisfied. we can do this without a fight." city council president steve smith told me the time for working with sequel is over...the council revoked their business license and even shortened the time they have to do it... from 30 days... to only 7... steve smith/madison city council president "7 days may seem short if you look at it for tonight for the next 7 days, but in reality, they've had a year and a half to work on that issue and we said, 'enough's enough.'" the attorney for the city told me sequel can challenge this decision in court... which they fully expect... a spokesman for sequel told me they are disappointed by the decision... and will have to reevaluate their options moving forward... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... thank you kody. waay 31 has emailed the department of youth services to find out where the teens will be taken to. we will let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back. sequel is currently being sued by the family of a man police say was killed by two juveniles who escaped from the detention center. jakobe carter and aaron jones are charged with capital murder after police say they robbed and killed van johnson after escaping from sequel back in 2017. last week, johnson's family filed a lawsuit against the facility. carter is scheduled for trial on november 18th. a trial date for jones has not been