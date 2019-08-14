Speech to Text for AAMU players land on prestigious list

and we got to talk about alabama a&m, the bulldogs have two guys on the black college football 2019 player of the year award watch list. first junior qb aqueel glass. glass was named boxtorow national player of the week for his 322 yard and three touchdown performance in the magic city classic. on the season he threw 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. his running back, guntersville grad, jordan bentley is on the list too!! the senior averaged 6.9 yards a carry, with