Speech to Text for Dynetics Looking Forward to Lander Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

without penalty. tonight - waay 31 is gathering information on a developing story in huntsville. we confirmed the marshall space flight center will manage the lunar lander program of the artemis mission! here's what else we learned. on friday - nasa adminstator jim bridenstine will be in the rocket city... he's expected to release more information on the project. it's in the early stages right now. we're not sure if it'll be fully built in huntsville. the lunar lander could eventually help nasa set up a colony on the moon. and the margin for error, is slim. our coverage continues with waay 31's steven dilsizian - who spoke to a leading space contractor here in huntsville that's built previous landers. steven? the lunar lander for the artemis project will transport astronauts from the space station called the lunar gateway, to the surface of the moon. one employee for dynetics tells me it's a challenging project he wants to be a part of. andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "it's a different mission than any other mission we've had, it is, more challenging, probably more at stake, more opportunities to fail" andy crocker is the director of strategy for space at dynetics. he's worked on three lander projects while at the missile defense company, but says this one for nasa's artemis mission, is different. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "this may be the third time, and this one is certainly very serious, the nation is committed, the administration is committed" nasa's artemis mission is tasked with landing humans back on the moon by 2024. the end goal is to ultimately get to mars. the marshall space flight center was designated the leader of the lunar lander element of the project. dynetics is familiar with landers. the company worked on a robotic prototype lander in 2013. it was part of nasa's mighty eagle program, as it tested technologies and software of a lander that can explore space. but the lander was small and never held any astronauts. the artemis lander will not only be bigger and hold astronauts, but it will need to make multiple trips to and from the lunar gateway. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "heavy heavy payloads to orbit, and getting them all the way to lunar orbit to surface, but then you have to bring those humans back safely, its a real struggle and it kind of fights against what physics wants to give you" dynetics is one of 11 companies that received contracts from nasa to study different elements for the lunar lander. specifically, the company is tasked with studying the descent stage. crocker says no matter the stage, there isn't room for error, because a life could be on the line. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "if you lose a robot, even its a billion dollar robot, you move on with your day, if you lose crew its a whole different situation and we never want to do that, we put ourselves in position not to do that" crocker tells me many private companies want to be involved in the lunar lander project. dynetics is waiting to hear if it will be involved in the next phase, by the end of the year. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. nasa officials also told us one of the biggest differences between apollo and artemis is how the agency will get the hardware it needs! in previous missions -- nasa would buy the parts. but for artemis -- they'll rely heavily on the