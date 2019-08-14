Speech to Text for Homicide Investigation Underway

tonight the madison county sheriff's office is working to find out who murdered a 28- year-old man. the sheriff's office was called early wednesday morning after a driver noticed a man in the road in front of northeast chase estates. deputies arrived and found ralph parham was shot and killed. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the sheriff's office tonight after talking to neighbors about the case. dan, najahe-- investigators have been working for more than 12 hours to figure out how ralph parham ended up dead in front of a madison county neighborhood. tonight--the sheriff said it's an isolated incident..and no one in the community needs to be worried. "ederic kerney, neighbor, "one of the deputies came over and told me that an incident took place and it would probably be awhile before we got ready to go through. it was raining and stuff." people who live in northeast chase estates told me they were unable to leave their neighborhood for work early wednesday morning because of the homicide investigation happening at it's entrance. shirley zang, neighbor, "we have lived here for about 15 years. nothing really major happens here, so it was kind of a shock." the sheriff's office was called to the neighborhood around 1 o'clock wednesday morning...but neighbors said they never heard anything prior to deputies arriving because storms were passing through the area. "ederic kerney, neighbor, "it was raining and storming this morning. the chances were slim to none." sheriff kevin turner said his team believes ralph parham's murder is an isolated incident. however, investigators have not released any information on a motive and haven't said if he lived in the area. shirley zang, neighbor, "my heart kind of breaks. i'm not sure what the back story probably wasn't pleasant. but at the same time he still does have a family and i'm sure that the fact that they lost him and he won't be coming home is really sad." a neighbor i spoke to told me her daughter was shot and killed 4 years ago, so they know the victim's family has tough days ahead. angela monger-kerney, neighbor "regardless of what we deal with and go through in this world we have to keep pushing on. because god is always in the background interceding on our behalf." tonight-- the sheriff's office hasn't released any information on a possible suspects. anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators. live in madison