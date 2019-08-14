Speech to Text for Students Prepare For NASA Administrator Visit

as we learn more. new details tonight-- we are continuing our team coverage of the artemis project at marshall space flight center in marshall county! this friday before nasa administrators go to huntsville, they're making a stop at arab high school in marshall county to talk to future engineers. waay31s sierra phillips got a glimpse at what nasa is set to see this friday. ll- "a busy friday for nasa in north alabama starts before 830am here at arab high school. i caught up with robotics students as they prepped their own robot to show the nasa admin and congressman." mccoy- "its going to be really cool." randall mccoy is a senior at arab high school, and is part of the robotics club. on friday, the team will showcase their creation to nasa administrator jim bridenstine. mccoy- "i'm really nervous." but this trip is just a quick stop on their way to huntsville, and principal john ingram told me wednesday's announcement makes their own friday event even more exciting. ingram- "just knowing that we were asked and selected for them to come by arab high school on their way to huntsville is a definite honor." the nasa admin will also be joined by congressman robert aderholt to get a look at the moon buggy students created for the great moon buggy race competition. ingram- "we are excited for them to have the opportunity to see our students and our programs." the hour will end with an opportunity for the visitors to speak to around 80 students. mccoy told me he's excited and can see himself working at nasa someday. mccoy- "definitely something in engineering i like hands on stuff." in arab, sierra phillips, waay31 news. after the stop in arab, bridenstine will head to huntsville's marshall space flight center to announce more information on the artemis program and how huntsville will play a