Speech to Text for Youth Detention Center License Vote

happening now -- madison residents are preparing to give their opinion about a troubled juvenile facility in their community. it comes after multiple escapes from the sequel facility, formerly called three springs. waay 31's kody fisher is live at madison city hall, where the license could get yanked tonight. kody? every single person who shows up to city council chambers here in the next 50 minutes will have an unlimited amount of time to speak at this podium to let the city council know what they want to see happen... we are just less than three weeks removed from three juveniles escaping from the facility... they were caught by law enforcement within an hour and a half... back in august of 2017 two juveniles escaped from the facility and are accused of killing a man behind a publix in limestone county... in april of 2018... the madison city council voted to renew the business license for the facility... with recent escapes... the council will now decide if the facility's license should be revoked. i'm working to find out what that would mean for the facility... and the juveniles who stay there. the meeting starts at six and i'm told council will make a decision tonight. i'll be here throughout the night. reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news.... we will keep you updated on air and online once we get results of the council's decision.