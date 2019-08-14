Speech to Text for Lunar Lander Potential Community Impact

parts of the s- l-s! while marshall says it won't need to add employees to oversee the lander ... there's a potential for huntsville's aerospace industry to really "take off." waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with the potential impact on the community, scottie? we know this area is already bursting at the seams ... i wanted to know how the schools and roads could handle additional growth, as huntsville leads the way for man to return to the moon. specifically ... schools and roads. chris myers, lives in huntsville "this is a great hub. there's great resources and availability of a workforce for that." people who call huntsville and madison home, are not surprised the marshall space flight center was chosen to lead the artemis lunar lander project. steven vanhorn, lives in madison "huntsville is definitely equipped to be that leader. we have the history of kind of being the leader in that industry." with the mazda toyota plant, google and facebook already bringing thousands of jobs to north alabama, the area could see further growth in the private aerospace industry. steven vanhorn, lives in madison "tons of start-ups, small businesses, and mid-size businesses that can lend a hand in the development of that program." there's the potential impact on schools. madison city schools is already experiencing growing pains, and hopes to build new schools with a property tax increase. superintendent robby parker told me today, they'll make room for more. then there's the issue of traffic. the department of transportation tells me more business could factor into future road projects. steven vanhorn, lives in madison "the city of madison definitely needs the infrastructure to grow." a large widening project starts monday on research park boulevard ... crews will expand a two-mile stretch from four lanes to six. there's also the 565-widening project expected to start early next year. chris myers, lives in huntsville "compared to other metro areas, i think the traffic here is moderately light and they're making efforts to expand." butt bytes chris myers, lives in huntsville "it's growing. there's a lot of things happening here. i think it's a really good place to be." i reached out to the city of huntsville to see if they had any comment about marshall's role in artemis. the mayor's office told me they'll wait to comment until after friday's formal announcement. reporting live in huntsville,