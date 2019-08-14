Speech to Text for Huntsville Lands Lunar Project

as we learn more. a developing story from nasa that could transform the aerospace industry in huntsville! tonight -- waay 31 has confirmed marshall space flight center will manage the lunar lander program -- which will send the first woman and next man back to the moon by 20-24 - and eventually on to mars. good evening -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman we have team coverage tonight of the impact this announcement will have on the rocket city. we start with waay31's steven dilsizian, who learned the role huntsville will play in this massive project, and how it differs from past missions. dan and najahe, what i can tell you is in 48 hours ... nasa administrator jim bridenstine will come here to marshall space flight center on friday. one published report says he'll hold an "all hands on deck" meeting with employees at 3pm. i spent my day tracking down all my nasa sources and what they tell me is huntsville is the perfect place to manage a project that will heavily rely on the private sector. the marshall space flight center confirms to me, it's in charge of one of the most important pieces of the artemis project ... the lunar lander. in july, nasa tabbed marshall's dr. lisa watson- morgan, a huntsville native, to oversee the development of the lander that will carry astronauts from the lunar gateway to the surface of the moon. this project will ultimately send man to mars, and pave the way for a long-term human presence on the moon. right now,.the lander project is in early stages. we don't know if it will be fully built in huntsville. nasa officials tell me this project will differ from apollo, which took man to the moon 50 years ago. in previous missions, nasa would mainly purchase the tools or equipment it needed. but artemis will rely heavily on the private aerospace industry, which has a large footprint in north alabama. tracy mcmann at the marshall space flight center tells me huntsville is the perfect choice, because it has all the right people and equipment. no expansion of marshall will be needed to make the project happen. again, we expect to learn more friday afternoon, when nasa's chief will talk to employees here at marshall. nasa emphasizes this project is not just a huntsville effort, its a nationwide effort. in hsv -- sd -- waay31