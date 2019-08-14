Speech to Text for Another new business about to open in Huntsville

to be a loss. another new business is about to open in huntsville. this time it's in mid city and is expected to bring people from across the state to north alabama. dave and busters is set to open at university and old monrovia. it means new jobs and tax revenue for one of the city's fastest growing areas. waay 31's scottie kay went to find out how big of an impact the restaurant could have in our area. the general manager tells me they expect the restaurant-arcade to be one of the biggest attractions. they tell me they'll create nearly 250-jobs ... and they'll work with police to keep your teens safe when they come here on weekends. pkg: eric drescher, general manager "huntsville is one of the fastest-growing cities in alabama. i think it's number three right now and moving to number one." that's just one of the many reasons dave and busters says it decided to open up shop in huntsville. eric drescher, general manager "really, there was a need. there was a need in the community to come in and bring entertainment. to bring a place where our community could gather." with the city's expected growth, the restaurant group called huntsville a no-brainer. allyson myers, corporate sales manager "this midcity park is turning into a very fast-growing, good for young professionals, young adults, millennials." dave and busters is popular with teenagers because of its arcade. the general manager stressed it's family-oriented and safety is a top priority. eric drescher, general manager "we are working with local security and local law enforcement, so they'll be here on the weekends to ensure that everyone is safe and having a good time." the restaurant couldn't give me any predictions on how many customers it expects a year. but with the rocket city trash pandas set to open in the same area next year, business is expected to boom. it already hired 240 employees. eric drescher, general manager "we're paying them what's competitive with the rest of the market. so, ranging anywhere between $10 and $15, based on experience." i spoke with folks who called dave and busters a reason to visit the area. chris myers, lives in huntsville "it's a good thing, especially where they're putting it. it's close enough to the arsenal and the jetplex, so i think they'll be plenty busy." steven vanhorn, lives in madison "i'm always for growth and all the business coming in is only good for it." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news> dave and busters will have its grand opening monday, august