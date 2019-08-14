Speech to Text for A/C, phones out at New Market School; students can go home early

new information. today-- more than half the students at a madison county school left early because the air conditioning wasn't working! waay 31 learned new market school's problems started after the school was struck by lightning last night. waay 31's bedrosian talked to teachers and students at the school today. she learned how their learning was interrupted. alex pitts, 5th grade student "it was really hot, we were sweating more of the day pretty much" new market school fifth grader alex pitts told me the damaged air conditioning system was noticed not only by students but also by their teachers today. ashley cheyne, kindergarten teacher "i told my students were just gonna make the best of it. were gonna alternate our plans, make it fun, we might not be able to use our power points and do our usual stuff but were gonna make the most of it and they actually did really well" huntsville utilities said a storm passing through the area tuesday night caused a tree to fall on power lines. the school told us after that problem was fixed....the school's principal soon realized their air conditioning system was also impacted by a lightning strike. alex pitts, 5th grade student "they told us to not freak out. the light might flicker a few times out in the hallway but we don't need to scream because that would interrupt the class" the school contacted parents about the air conditioning outage...and allowed them to pick up their child early from school without penalty. teachers told us they're relieved didn't happen earlier in the school week..when heat indexes hit triple digits. "so we were just really grateful when the heat wave had 115 heat index. its slightly cooler today, not by any means cool. but were glad were not under any heat advisory today it would have made it so much worse " shosh, "now even though more than half the students at new market school have left wednesday due to heat, administrators do believe these hallways will be packed on thursday. in new market, sb waay 31 news." the school told us parents should plan on their student coming to school as normal tomorrow. if any changes have to be made they will be contacted by administration.