Speech to Text for Guntersville man on probation after pleading guilty to spying on teens at home

new information. a guntersville man who teaches in blount county is on probation. he admitted to spying on two teens in a home. waay31s sierra phillips did some digging today to find more on the case. according to court documents, warren kelley, who is a teacher and coach at susan moore high school in blount county, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of criminal surveillance. i asked albertville police for a mug shot of kelley. officers say- that's not available because the case was handled through the district attorney's office and kelley didn't serve jail time. after talking with the district attorney's office in marshall county, i found out kelley was accused of spying on a 16 and 18 year old for sexual gratification by using a hole in an attic ceiling at a home in marshall county. prosecutors said he had done this at least 5 times over the course of a couple of months. the albertville police department was alerted to what was going on in may, and launched an investigation. the district attorney's office told me it alerted the blount county school board, and the state board of education. i reached out the state board of education and was forwarded to their communications department, they haven't gotten back to me. i also reached out to the blount county board of education and was forwarded to the superintendents office. i haven't heard back from them either. ll- "the district attorneys office also said if it had happened after september 1st, it would've been a felony because of a new alabama law. in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news." as of tonight warren kelley is still listed on the directory page on the school's website. we called kelley's attorney, but his office hasn't gotten back to