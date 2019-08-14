Speech to Text for Roof blown off building in Colbert County storm

waay tv dot com. today -- we are getting a closer look at the aftermath of the storms that tore though the shoals. today people in hard hit areas began the clean-up process... and they have a lot of work ahead of them. a roof ripped off a building, trees knocked down and damaged cars... these pictures sent to us from waay 31 viewers - capture just some of the destruction left behind from racing winds of more than 60 miles per-hour and torrential rain that pounded the sholes. at one point - we counted 14- hundred lighting strikes in a matter of 15 minutes. people who live in the area heard and saw them too. howard hopwood/ resident "i've had lightning strikes within a mile of the house over on west third...and it's like, you don't know what to quite expect...then all of a sudden you get a flash and a bang." tuscumbia resident jeremy brewer described what he saw... his car now badly damaged from the storm. jeremy brewer/ resident "it hit here...my car was over here and it came and hit the side, flew up like this, landed on top and then sat there for about 30 seconds and then it kind of got blown over and hit their car and wrapped around their car." brewer took the day off work today to clean up...his car was in too bad of shape to drive... part of downtown tuscumbia is now blocked off with caution tape. and a utility pole in lauderdale county was split in half... people we spoke with say despite the damage, they are just glad noone was hurt. colbert county emergency management workers told us they will be out most of the day to assess the damage. and work on clean up efforts.