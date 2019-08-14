Speech to Text for Alabama A&M student shot and killed in Talladega

the case is asked to call authorities. we're learning more tonight about an alabama a&m student, who was shot and killed talladega. investigators say jay-ve-on ousley shot an off-duty police officer in the arm yesterday afternoon. that officer returned fire, killing ousley. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's ashley carter is live on the a&m campus with reaction from his friends. ashley? ousley lived here at morris hall last year, his freshman year. his friends tell me he was set to return this semester ... they're in shock to learn he died. deric sippial, friend: "i was surprised, like that's crazy. i just talked to him like a week ago." deric sippial says he met javaon ousley...or "casper" as his friends called him ... in a computer science class last spring. he's stunned to learn the friend he played basketball with, is gone. deric sippial, friend: "everybody just, you know a loss for words." the mayor of lincoln, just north of talladega, tells me ousley was meeting up with a woman he met on facebook to sell something. that woman brought a family member with her, an off-duty lincoln police officer, because there had been robberies in the community. the mayor told me the officer, whose name hasn't been released, saw ousley try to rob the woman and stepped in. he says ousley hsot the off- duty officer, and he then fired back, killing ousley. sippial says he doesn't know much about the circumstances of ousley's death...but wants him to be remembered in a positive light deric sippial, friend: "everybody knew him as like the dude who loved to have fun..he was cool with everybody like casper didn't bother anybody, he didn't have problems with anybody. he was a real cool dude." the talladega district attorney's office is investigating the shooting, and tells me it will consider bringing in a special agent to help with the investigation. live in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news.