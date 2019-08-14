Speech to Text for Shoals Storm Damage

right now cleanup is well underway in downtown tuscumbia ... where powerful storms caused a lot of damage. waay 31's casey albritton has been out there all morning... she's live to show us how people are responding. casey? people have been stopping all morning to snap pictures of this.... take a look...a roof was blown off of a building... and then crashed onto this car. i spoke with a man who lives in this building right behind me... his car was also hit during the storm... and he says all he can do right now is try to stay positive. jeremy brewer/ resident "mostly i hope roofs don't fly off at me anymore...that would be safe...i'd like that." tuscumbia resident jeremy brewer's car was damaged during tuesday night's storm, that blew a roof off a nearby building. jeremy brewer/ resident "it hit here...my car was over here and it came and hit the side, flew up like this, landed on top and then sat there for about 30 seconds and then it kind of got blown over and hit their car and wrapped around their car." brewer tells me he is going to reach out to his insurance to see if it will cover his car. meanwhile crews are expected to remove the roof by the end of the day... and colbert county emergency management agency will be assessing damage. live in tuscumbia, casey albitton, waay 31 news.