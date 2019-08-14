Speech to Text for Rustic Trail Homicide Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

im marie waxel. happening now - the madison county sheriff's office is investigating a homicide - after a man's body was found at a intersection - in a north huntsville neighborhood. their focus is on frances amelia drive and rustic trail. deputies tell us a driver found the body with gunshot wounds. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to people who live in the area. they say they had no idea a homicide investigation is happening so close to their homes. neighbors tell me as they began to head out for work this morning they found the entrance to their subdivision here on frances amelia drive and rustic trail blocked off with crime tape and madison county sheriff's deputies. now they're telling me they're shocked something like this happened in their quiet community. john foushea "they had the road blocked. nobody coming in. nobody going out." john foushea has lived on rustic trail and frances amelia road for 25 years and tells me he's shocked to hear of the homicide investigation in his neighborhood. around one this morning -- the madison county sheriff's office said they received a call about a body at the intersection. and when they arrived they found a man shot to death. "police was coming through with spotlights and they said they was lookin for a killer." foushea told me he hopes the person responsible for the shooting is caught -- and nothing like this happens in his neighborhood again. "it never happens so we just don't think about it. this is a quiet neighborhood. everybody gets along." ll : the investigation is still ongoing. once we learn more information we'll bring it to you both here and online. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. madison county deputies tell us they're working to notify the man's family before releasing his identity. we will keep you