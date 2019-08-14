Speech to Text for Sequel Community meeting

is free to download. happening today -- the madison city council wants to hear from you. they're holding a public meeting today to discuss the business for sequel t-s-i holdings. that's who owns three springs juvenile detention center where three teens escaped last month -- leaving members of the community on edge. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in huntsville with what we can expect to happen at the meeting. live good morning pat and marie -- the madison city hall is also here at the police department and this is where the public meeting will be held tonight. on the agenda -- the council will discuss three options for how to handle sequel's business license. vo this conversation is coming after three teens escaped the juvenile detention center in july. they were caught by madison city police an hour and a half later -- but the escape brought back bad memories for people who live in the area. in 20-17, two teens escaped three springs and are accused of killing a man before they were recaptured. now those who live nearby want to see the facility relocated. tonight -- madison city council will discuss three options for sequels business license. this includes revoking the license -- which sequel can appeal or reapply for at another time. the second option is to suspend the license -- and would be based on recommendation. and the final option is to add more conditions such as increased security measures. live a representative for sequel, city staff members, and the community are all expected to to participate in the meeting tonight. it will take place at six here at the madison city police department where the council is located. waay 31 will bring an update on the council's decision once we know what it is. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31