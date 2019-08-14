Speech to Text for Storm Damage reported in the shoals .

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning, strong storms left behind some damage in colbert and lauderdale counties. right now, you're taking a look at the damage. trees and power lines were knocked down and roofs were ripped off from buildings. waay31's casey albritton has been driving through the counties, taking a look at the damage. she's live in downtown tuscumbia. casey, the sun is up... tell us what is looks like over there. this video shows a car that was also hit by the roof... the backside of it is now covered with a tarp. you can see this part of downtown is now blocked off with caution tape. in other areas there are trees down... some of them have landed on cars and power lines. one utility pole in lauderdale county was split in half... when i went to check out the damage, one colbert county resident was out taking pictures... he told me storm damage like this is not uncommon. "i've had lightning strikes within a mile of the house over on west third...and it's like, you don't know what to quite expect...then all of a sudden you get a flash and a bang." right now we don't know what business the roof belongs to. i did reach out to colbert county emergency management agency... they told me they are not out on the roads right now, but they will be heading back out in the next few hours to take a look at the damage. live in tuscumbia, casey albritton, waay 31