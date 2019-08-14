Speech to Text for Dangerous Sidewalks

some madison county residents are concerned about what they call a dangerous, overgrown eyesore in their neighborhood. after getting nowhere with local officials ... they contacted my co-anchor pat simon to get some answers. pat ... this is something that basically grew out of control. thats right marie ... we were contacted by resident mary carelli in the harvest community. she told me ... this monstrosity of overgrowth was allowed to take over this part of the neighborhood ... even creating a buckling of the sidewalk. she tells me it's dangerous. like a jungle going through and it should never have gotten this bad. butted with its just brown and scary. one of our neighbors, she jogs every morning, she was running through there and a snake jumped on her. butted with this is dangerous. this is not good for anyone here mary told me she tried calling the madison county district 4 commissioner's office and huntsville utilities. they said they would check into it ... but nothing happened. that is ... until we got involved. tonight on waay -tv at 6 ... i'll show you what happened after i made a few calls to help mary and her neighbors out. important for all homeowners ... coming up tonight on waay tv tonight at 6.