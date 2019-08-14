Speech to Text for Storm Damage in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there is extensive damage throughout colbert and lauderdale counties... after a storm swept through the area last night. waay 31's casey albritton has been driving through the counties, assessing the damage... she's live in downtown tuscumbia. casey, what have you seen so far? i've been out here since about one this morning... and i've seen debris covering the roads... and right here in downtown tuscumbia is where the worst damage is. take a look at this...it's the roof of a nearby building. it landed on this car... now this section of downtown is blocked off by caution tape. that's not the only damage in downtown tuscumbia though... this video shows where parts of the buildings are now scattered on the sidewalks.... here is a car that was hit by the roof... the backside of it is now covered with a tarp. in other areas there are trees down... some of them have landed on cars and power lines. one utility pole in lauderdale county was split in half... when i went to check out the damage, one resident was out taking pictures... and he says he was awake with his pets when the storm hit. wow! two hours of crash, boom, bang...it's pretty amazing. and of course, many frightened animals, so that's always fun i did reach out to colbert county emergency management agency... they told me they are not out on the roads right now, but they will be heading back out in the next few hours to take a look at the damage. live in tuscumbia, casey albritton, waay 31 news.