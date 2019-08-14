Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. this morning we're learning more about three fires that happened between tuesday evening and early this morning. the baywood drive fire happened around 5:15. smoke filled the home and caused minor damage then, shortly before 9 o'clock, a house fire on gunnison lane. crews removed the roof to fight this fire. just after midnight, a fully-involved house fire completely destroyed a home on glasgow road and damaged the outside of another house. casey? a representative for sequel, city staff members, and the community are all expected to to participate in the meeting tonight. it will take place at six here at the madison city police department where the council is located. waay 31 will bring an update on the council's decision once we know what it is. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news. madison county sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed someone at gunpoint. deputies say he robbed someone at the monrovia rec center! if you have any information -- head to our website at waay tv dot com. a deadly shooting involving an off-duty officer happened in talladega. authorities say 19-year-old javaon ousley was shot and killed by the officer. investigators say the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.