Schools conserving energy during heat warning

new at ten -- with excessive heat warnings in place this week . . . we're finding out how school districts in madison county are conserving energy and saving money... waay 31's kody fisher got a behind the scenes look at the technology madison county schools is using to keep costs down... pkg: when you walk into this room at the district's central office for you'll find operations supervisor joseph cuzzort analyzing data from all schools. joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "99.1 degrees outside." that is at endeavor elementary around 3 p.m. tuesday...with their system they can also see... joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "activity on exhaust fans, exterior lighting." the information they gather helped them make the decision to keep air conditioners running 24 hours a day... which actually conserves energy in the long run... by making sure... joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "that building envelope doesn't heat up at night causing our system to overwork in the morning trying to get it cooled back down." kody fisher "one person can sit at this desk here at the central office and with one simple click of a mouse nats they can look at every single classroom and air conditioning unit in the district to identify maintenance problems and to make sure the system is running efficiently." joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "with that kind of information in this built in to here is how the madison county board of education is saving the five million dollars." those savings are since 2013 when the technology was installed... michael montgomery is a parent and likes the district saving money...but right now... his main concern is his 1st grader... michael montgomery/par ent of 1st grader "if he's not staying cool he can't learn. that's very important to my son to get a good education." conserving money on energy goes beyond just the summer months... joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "if we were winter time we would see this side working." the district is using the savings... joseph cuzzort/operatio ns supervisor madison county schools "so that we can put that back into the learning area." both madison city and huntsville city schools have similar systems to make sure they aren't wasting money during these excessive heat warnings.