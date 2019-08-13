Clear
Fire crews respond to structure fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Gunnison Lane in Huntsville on Monday night

we begin with breaking news tonight. huntsville fire and rescue crews are at the scene of a structure fire on gunnison lane in huntsville. that's just off of sparkman drive near highland elementary school. thank you for joining us tonight i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is at the scene. kody what do we know? no one was home when it started. 5 crews responded. started in the back of the house. cause under investigation.
