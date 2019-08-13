Speech to Text for Cornhole tournament coming to Huntsville

if you've seen bean bags a flying before a football game on a saturday in sec country, you've witness cornhole. the tailgate past time is turning into a pro sport attracting thousands to master the craft of getting the bag in the hole for three points! now this sport is coming to huntsville. the american cornhole organization is putting on the huntsville tailgate classic cornhole tournament august 24. pros from out of town will compete for the 5,000 dollar prize. but hey think you can beat them? sign up! locals are encouraged to play too!! the tournamen takes place at butler green between campus 805 and yellow hammer brewing. the double eleimination tournament is the first of its kind to come to the rocket city. and mark mccarter says butler green is the perfect location. a lot of corn hole players will tell you you need to have a beverage in one hand, corn hole bag in the other, so when i talked to the ceo of american cornhole, i mentioned this venue and he said man we got to make it work in huntsville. mccarter says huntsville is a destination city. he added corn hole is for anyone! if you don't want to play, mccarter says its a fun sport to watch and spend an afternoon outside relaxing.. again the tournament is august 24. we'll have details at waay tv dot com on how to