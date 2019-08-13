Speech to Text for CBD Oil Sales In Alabama

now at 6, the waay 31 i-team is taking a closer look at c-b-d. some people call it a wonder... others believe it could be a dangerous and slippery slope. in the past year, alabama and the federal government started letting pharmacies sell it as long as the t-h-c concentration is less than point 3 percent. t-h-c is the main ingredient that causes a high from marijuana. cbd oil is popping up in more and more locations in north alabama as people believe it can relieve pain, stress... even cancer related symptoms. but it's also unregulated. waay 31's breken terry worked to learn if c-b-d oil really works... or if it's just a placebo effect. look live or live: shops selling cbd oils, like this one in muscle shoals, are popping up all across north alabama. i've noticed at least 10 businesses selling cbd just in the shoals along with multiple gas stations too. i spoke with the owners of this business, cbd users, a doctor, and a district attorney to separate fact from fiction. pkg roberts- most of the time they are wanting us to help educate them. brian roberts is the owner of elite cbd-- one of the first cbd shops to open up in the shoals. he says they get a lot of curious customers. roberts- most of the time it's people with inflammation, arthritis, just body aches and pains but some people have more serious situations people with ms, epilepsy, and parkinsons. roberts told waay31 an old sports injury to his back sparked his interest in cbd. roberts- before cbd came around i was having to take hydrocodone and i despised it. his shop sells a little bit of everything. you can ingest the cbd oil, smoke it, buy lotions, lip balms, and gummies. his wife leigh ann also thinks there are benefits. roberts- every morning when i get up my hands are stiff. i'm a cpa and i'm on the computer all the time. she believes cream with cbd eases her pain every day. roberts- it takes the sting out and loosens them up and it's really helped. but, doctor marlin gill told the waay 31 i-team he questions these types of claims. he said the only scientific proof and medically approved use of cbd oil is in childhood seizures. gill sees the trend and checked out a cbd shop to see what all the hype's about because there are no studies to show long term benefits of cbd. gill- anytime i hear a claim that's a panacea like that you really start to wonder