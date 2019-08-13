Speech to Text for Staying Safe On School Buses

in the middle of a heat wave - madison city schools is making sure bus drivers and students are staying safe while on the roads. waay-31s alexis scott is live after she found out bottled water was available on all school buses today . alexis? about 80 buses went out today and everyone on board had access to a bottle of water. the transportation director for madison city schools told me when the weather gets dangerously hot like this, they want to make sure every child and driver is safe while heading home. john wilson, transportation coordinator "we just thought that this would be something that we could help them out with to keep them more comfortable even with our air conditioning on the bus," john wilson oversees transportation for madison city schools.he told me they knew temperatures would be dangerous on tuesday so they immediately put a safety plan in place. john wilson, transportation coordinator "because without that, we cannot ensure safety for everyone wilson said a local business donated cases of water to place on every bus. the buses in madison have air conditioning but they wanted to make sure every child had access to water. john wilson, transportation coordinator "the fact that we're all in this together. we're all about one thing and that is the safe transportation for all of our children," the madison city school board sent out a notice tuesday morning warning staff of the extreme heat. but all in all he tells his staff this... john wilson, transportation coordinator 'if it's no necessary just stay out of the heat wilson told me his staff is also prepared to help in an emergency situation... and if they can't, most of the routes are designed to where they can get help if needed. reporting live in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news