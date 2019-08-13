Speech to Text for Excessive Heat Warning in the Shoals

waay31's breken terry spent the day with brooks high schools marching band and shows us just how hot it is, breken? in extreme temperatures like this where it feels like 111 degrees outside, if you even spend one hour outside doing any type of physical activity you can sweat out about sixteen ounces or one water bottle. nat pop of band playing these hot tunes aren't the only thing pouring out of the brooks high school marching band. mcdaniel- it's very hot. normally the band practices outside for a few hours each day, but with the shoals area under an excessive heat advisory, they're only practicing outside for 30 minutes. mcdaniel- that was some exciting news probably the best news we've had all day. i was happy about that. nat pop band kershaw- we've got plenty of stuff we can work on inside. band director russell kershaw said keeping students hydrated and making the most of their shorter practice is one way they are beating the heat. kershaw- we're going to put our students safety first and make sure they are hydrated and we don't stay too long outside in this heat. the superintendent of lauderdale county schools notified all coaches and band directors in the district about the excessive heat advisory and asked them to take precautions. live in killen bt waay31.