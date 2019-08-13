Speech to Text for Search teams find body of missing man in Wilson Lake

free to download. we've got a breaking news update out of the shoals. just before 10 a-m -- state marine police confirmed they found the body of a missing boater on wilson lake. dallion long was found in an area of the lake known as darby's slough around 6 a-m. search crews are now off of the water. the coroner's office has long's body. marine police said he fell off of a boat sunday evening around 7 and never resurfaced. his friends and family say he was a father of three. they told us he was an amazing father and they wanted him to be found, oh yeah all of us all of us are like brothers were close. it's a difficult time for everybody. we asked marine police how many people were on the boat with long .. they have not answered that question. long's body is being taken for an autopsy... the investigation is still on going.