Historic Madison County bridge has a new home

owner. a bridge that has been mired in political intrigue for more than a century ... has a new home in madison county. crews spent about three hours moving it from upper hurricane road ... to sharon johnston park in new market. waay 31's sydney martin shows us why the bridge was moved, and its connection to huntsville's history. jenny barrett, park director "we have beautiful land out here, the rolling hills, its a great place to live, its a great community, great schools system so of course people wanting to move out here, we have seen the growth just in the past 10 year." jenny barnett says in the decade she's worked at sharon johnston park... she's seen the surrounding community grow. but with growth comes wear and tear. like the bridge on upper hurricane road. the department of transportation said it's so deteriorated, it's no longer safe for drivers. syd, "the 120 year old bridge used to sit here on upper hurricane road. tuesday crews came in and moved it, now the bridge sits here about 8 miles up the road where they plan to preserve it so the entire community can enjoy it." roger jones, madison county commissioner "i think its so important to preserve our history and what things were like many years ago when our parents and their parents were growing up. we need to do that and here at the park its the best place to do that." legend has it, the bridge was made famous by the 1916 murder of judge lawler. his killer? the madison county sheriff, his political rival! tuesday morning, a team carefully moved the 16-thousand pound span ... using trucks and a heavy-duty crane. roger jones, madison county commissioner, "we felt like the best place to put it was at sharon johnston park where people can enjoy it for years to come." now, crews will spend a couple months sanding, painting and putting a new floor on the bridge, so park goers can enjoy a part of history while making it safely across a stream in the park. jenny barrett, park director "we wanted the bridge to be enjoyed by everyone passing by the park and wanted it to be seen so we put it at the basin of the waterfall where our spill over is" in madison county sm waay 31 news. for now, drivers on upper hurricane road can use a temporary road near the bridge. in about a month, crews will install a used bridge in its place. the bridge is not heavily traveled - it leads to a few homes up a mountain.