Speech to Text for Limestone County road work not slowed down by heat

these high temperatures are brutal if you work outside all day. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from limestone county. she spent the day with road crews and learned how they stay safe in this hot weather. scottie? i'm at east limestone high school where football practice has been underway for about an hour now. i want to show you my waay 31 weather app - it's ---degrees outside right now, but it feels like --degrees. now imagine putting on your pads like these kids ... or working on the pavement, with hot cars driving by all day! steve turner, limestone county commission "it's pretty crazy, the heat. you get up at six in the morning, walk outside and start sweating immediately." despite the heat advisory, limestone county commissioner steve turner and his road crew spent the day working on newby road. steve turner, limestone county commissioner "being out here is hot enough. then, you mix being on asphalt, vehicles coming by that are generating heat." because of the extreme heat, turner is keeping a close eye on his crew. steve turner, limestone county commissioner "make sure they take plenty of breaks, find a shade tree, a truck with an air conditioner, take plenty of water. if you don't have some, take time to go get some." not only do the crews take more breaks, but they also get a longer lunch break on days like today. steve turner, limestone county commission "maybe we won't get as much accomplished today but maybe we won't have anybody go to the hospital either." turner doesn't have to be out with the crew, but he is in case something happens. it's part of keeping his crew motivated despite the conditions ... he says their health is most important. steve turner, limestone county commission "they're fighting the weather, they're fighting the traffic. they're like anybody else, they're going to have bad days. maybe they had an argument with their wife and now, they've got to stand in this heat all day long." but he says they know what they signed up for, and at the end of the day, they can be proud of their hard work. steve turner, limestone county commission "five, six, seven, eight hours a day. by the end of the day, you're tired. you're worn out. the only thing that feels good is the air conditioner and a glass of water." back out here at east limestone high ... kids were in full pads yesterday! so today they're in shoulder pads and shorts ... taking plenty of breaks and staying hydrated. as for the road crew ... turner tells me some drivers had compassion on them today, and stopped by with cold drinks and snacks. he also tells me the added breaks shouldn't put them behind schedule. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news