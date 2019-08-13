Speech to Text for 08/13 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

company's locally based managerial staff. in addition to the heat, the other big concern tuesday will be the threat of evening thunderstorms. some of these storms may be strong or severe with the main hazard being damaging straight line winds. the thunderstorms will move in a line that will drop south out of tennessee closer to 7:00 pm tonight. the cold front responsible for tonight's storms should be far enough south wednesday to prevent widespread thunderstorms from developing in the valley. you will also notice cooler afternoon highs wednesday which will be seasonable for mid august. thanks, kate baseball is another step closer to returning to north alabama check out the latest progress in construction on the new baseball stadium! new details on baseball's return to north alabama. seasonable for mid august. thanks, kate