Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs

The defending 1A state champs are ready to defend their title

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:45 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its hard to top a state championship, but mars hill bible sure wants to match it. lauren cavasinni has your preview of the panthers. ll: mars hill bible may be coming into the 2019 season as the reigning state champs, but that also means they've got a target on their backs. walker white/mars hill senior quarterback: "take it one game at a time, focus on the next opponent, you know, don't single anyone out because the next game is the most important." darrell higgins/mars hill bible football head coach: "we know everyone's going to have us penciled in on their schedule and give us their best shot and we look forward to that, and we're going to give everybody our best shot, too." this year's panthers team is different from last years after losing a large group of seniors. walker white: "we had a lot of holes to fill." mack mccluskey/mars hill senior ol/dl: "we're a younger team this year, so it's going to be a lot of inexperience but it's fun because everyone knows that we're here for a job and to get things done." but this year's seniors are stepping up to lead their teammates... mack: "no matter what you messed up on, what you did good last week, you learn from it. good, bad, it's last week and you've got to pass that on and do your best every week and try to have fun out there, at the end of the day, it's just a game." and remind each other of the goal... mack: "to win another state championship." ll: one week from friday, the panthers will be back out on their home turf under those friday night lights, reporting in florence, lauren cavasinni, waay
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 109°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 111°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 107°
Decatur
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 110°
Scottsboro
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 109°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events