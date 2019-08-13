Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs

its hard to top a state championship, but mars hill bible sure wants to match it. lauren cavasinni has your preview of the panthers. ll: mars hill bible may be coming into the 2019 season as the reigning state champs, but that also means they've got a target on their backs. walker white/mars hill senior quarterback: "take it one game at a time, focus on the next opponent, you know, don't single anyone out because the next game is the most important." darrell higgins/mars hill bible football head coach: "we know everyone's going to have us penciled in on their schedule and give us their best shot and we look forward to that, and we're going to give everybody our best shot, too." this year's panthers team is different from last years after losing a large group of seniors. walker white: "we had a lot of holes to fill." mack mccluskey/mars hill senior ol/dl: "we're a younger team this year, so it's going to be a lot of inexperience but it's fun because everyone knows that we're here for a job and to get things done." but this year's seniors are stepping up to lead their teammates... mack: "no matter what you messed up on, what you did good last week, you learn from it. good, bad, it's last week and you've got to pass that on and do your best every week and try to have fun out there, at the end of the day, it's just a game." and remind each other of the goal... mack: "to win another state championship." ll: one week from friday, the panthers will be back out on their home turf under those friday night lights, reporting in florence, lauren cavasinni, waay