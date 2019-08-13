Clear
Doctor Enters Not Guilty Plea

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:25 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

details on the case of a decatur doctor accused of sexually abusing his female patients. doctor michael dick was expected in court today ... but waived his arraignment hearing and entered a plea of not guilty. this specifically relates to his first degree sex abuse charge. the indictment says dr. dick had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled female who could not
