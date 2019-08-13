Speech to Text for Doctor Enters Not Guilty Plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details on the case of a decatur doctor accused of sexually abusing his female patients. doctor michael dick was expected in court today ... but waived his arraignment hearing and entered a plea of not guilty. this specifically relates to his first degree sex abuse charge. the indictment says dr. dick had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled female who could not