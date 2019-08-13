Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. the search for a man missing on wilson lake is expected to resume this morning. vo officials tell us dallion long fell off a boat sunday evening and never resurfaced. rescuers began searching for him sunday night, resumed their search on monday, and will search again today. we know long was recently married and is a father of three. his family is devastated and hopes he is found. rescuers are using sonars, divers, and underwater cameras to help in the search. marie... today, the man accused of going on the run with his pet squirrel is expected in court. mickey paulk is scheduled to be in the limestone county court house today. paulk has a preliminary hearing for drug charges. waay 31 plans to be at his hearing today in limestone county.. doctor michael dick was expected in court today ... but waived his arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty. this specifically relates to his first degree sex abuse charge. the indictment says dr. dick had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled female who could not give consent. decatur police are on the lookout for a suspected shooter. johnny strong is wanted for assault. police say he shot someone twice on friday night. police believe the shooting is "an isolated incident between acquaintances." you're taking a live look at hong kong international airport. all departing flights have been cancelled again for a second day. the united nation's top human rights official condemned the violence that has occurred during some of these protests. he called for both authorities and protesters to find a peaceful resolution. casey? students in athens city schools are headed back to school this morning. athens police are advising drivers to use extreme caution and to expect some traffic delays. they also want you to remember to stop for school buses that have their stop signs extended. both athens high and middle schools start classes at 8 a-m. rob