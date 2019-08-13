Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Memorial Parkway wreck Aug 13 2019

Memorial Parkway wreck Aug 13 2019 (Video by Lauren Cavasinni)

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events