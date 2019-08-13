News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory
View Alerts
Memorial Parkway wreck Aug 13 2019
Memorial Parkway wreck Aug 13 2019 (Video by Lauren Cavasinni)
Posted: Aug 13, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
84°
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
87°
Hi: 99° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
84°
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
82°
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
84°
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Decatur men charged after traffic stop finds crack, pills, guns, cash
Family devastated as search for missing Florence boater continues
World War II ship set to dock in Decatur
Bookbags & Bibles: Limestone Co. community prays over school
Lauderdale County foster parent to serve 25 years on child rape, torture charges
Search effort ongoing for missing Florence boater
Huntsville police: Wreck on Highway 431 is causing traffic delays
Excessive Heat Warning issued for much of North Alabama; heat index could hit 114
Neighbors want change after 4 hurt in Limestone County crash
Athens police: Suspect in cell phone fight, cutting found under porch
Community Events