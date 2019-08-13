Speech to Text for Mickey Paulk in court today

today, the man accused of going on the run with his pet squirrel is expected in court. mickey paulk is scheduled to be in the limestone county court house today. paulk has a preliminary hearing for drug charges. according to court documents, paulk has a separate trial set for october 21st-- that court appearance is for a misdemeanor charge of possessing a wild bird or animal. waay 31 plans to be at his hearing today in limestone county...once we learn what happens inside the court room...we will update you on air and