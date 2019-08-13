Speech to Text for Search for missing Boater

crews will be back on wilson lake to search for a boater.. dallion long fell of a boat while on wilson lake sunday evening. rescuers are expected to resume the search this morning as the sun comes up. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in florence with when the search will start back up.. pat...marie...dallion long recently got married...and has three young kids...and now his family is trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces as they wait for closure. officials say long was boating on wilson lake with others when he fell off the boat and never resurfaced. rescuers began searching for him sunday night -- resuming the search on monday -- and will search again today. long's family and friends gathered here at broadway church off of huntsville road as the search for him continued. right now they are devastated and trying to stay strong...especially for his young kids who don't understand what's going on. davis- i don't think it's clicked in his mind. last night he got down and prayed last night and he prayed. he said mama i'm praying to god to find my dad and i don't know what to say all i can do is cry. i've never experienced anything like this and it's so hard seeing my boy like that because dallion was the best father in the world. the search is taking place on private property so we're not able to be there -- however we will keep you updated as information is given to us. reporting live in florence, rr, waay 31 news.