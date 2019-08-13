Speech to Text for Heat Warning Back to School

athens city schools is the last district to head back to school in north alabama...their first day is today. and with the forecasted heat advisory... waay 31's casey albritton is live at athens high school with ways students can stay cool. students will start showing up to school in the next couple of hours... and there are a few things students and teachers may want to keep in mind to avoid getting overheated. make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water... some other school districts are also advising students to keep the windows down on buses that don't have any air conditioning. principals in limestone county even bought and handed out water to their students yesterday. football players in madison city schools still took to the field for practice with all of their gear on... but coaches made them take frequent water breaks and they kept an eye out for anyone who looked fatigued. i just think overall safety of the kids. number one its about them and keeping them healthy because if you get a heat related issue, you could be out two weeks recovering from that. his morning, i'll be reaching out to the superintendent of athens city schools to see what the district is doing to prevent overheating. athens city high school and middle school both start classes at 8 a-m. live in athens, casey albritton, waay 31 news.