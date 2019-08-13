Speech to Text for Athens First Day Back

happening today-- athens city school students are heading back to schools... waay 31's casey albritton is live at athens high schools with some traffic information that may make your morning drive a little easier. casey? athens police has a full page of instructions for drivers this morning... and they are telling everyone to use extreme caution and expect delays for the first seven to ten days of school while people get used to the new traffic pattern. there are a couple of things police want you to keep in mind: u.s. 31 medians near the old k mart building will be closed this morning if you're traveling north on us 31, oncoming traffic from 251 has the right of way. also keep in mind that athens elementary school students will be using the clinton street campus as the district prepares to build their new school-so there may be some backups there. police say remember to stop for buses when their stop signs are extended. athens high school will open its doors to students this morning at 7:45 am and athens middle school will open at 7:30 am. both schools start at 8. live in athens, casey albritton, waay 31 news.