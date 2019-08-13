Speech to Text for Search for Missing Boater

devices. this morning we're hearing from the family of a man missing on wilson lake dallion long fell of a boat while on wilson lake sunday evening. rescuers are expected to resume the search this morning as the sun comes up. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in florence now with how long's family is holding up. live pat...marie...dallion long recently got married...and has three young kids...and now his family is trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces as they wait for closure. vo officials say long was boating on wilson lake with others when he fell off the boat and never resurfaced. rescuers began searching for him sunday night -- resuming the search on monday -- and will search again today. long's family and friends gathered here at broadway church off of huntsville road as the search for him continued. right now they are devastated and trying to stay strong...especially for his young kids who don't understand what's going on. i ain't been to sleep. i ain't been to work i just want to find him bro. just find him and get him home that's all i care about. >