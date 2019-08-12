Speech to Text for Salvation Army cooling center open during heat advisory

staying cool is a priority for everyone during this heat emergency. for many staying cool is as simple as staying home. but for those who don't have a place to live - the salvation army opens up cooling shelters. they open their doors once the heat index reaches 100 degrees. people have a cool place to go - and the shelters provide water and snacks. several homeless people told waay 31 these shelters are life-saving because when they're not open - they have to do what they can - with what they have. just tarps and things to put over where you are sitting at, where you are standing at...umbrellas, anything to keep the sun off of you to stay cool and use the resources we have. what's important is to stay hydrated and to try to stay out of the heat.to have a place like right here...the salvation army to cool down. the salvation army is taking donations for their cooling shelter. the director told waay 31 they had to go buy bottled water this morning after giving them all