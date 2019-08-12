Speech to Text for Morgan County school receives major honor

a north alabama school received a major honor today! the morgan county technology park was given the national designation as a "blue ribbon lighthouse" school. it is one of only 3 career and technical schools in the nation to receive the honor! the year long process to get the award requires significant improvements in 9 different categories the school plans on using this award as a tool to recruit more students. "our goal is to get those kids ready to go into the workforce, so they can directly impact the economy their first year out of high school. that's our big thing to get kids ready for whatever that next step is." the district tells waay 31 they are in the process of creating a cyber security program for next school year...to add on to the other 17 programs