Speech to Text for Madison City Council approves road widening projects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

apple and android devices. new at ten -- a major step forward in an effort to widen two busy roads in madison. the madison city council approved more than eleven million dollars to widen hughes road and sullivan street... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison. he's finding out when these projects will get started... kody! right now... the city doesn't know when road crews will start working to widen the roads... since it was just approved... but the mayor tells me both projects should be done in about one and a half to two years... pkg: nats: annie brasseale lives in the neighborhood right across from bob jones high school... she's seen how bad traffic can be on hughes road... nats: annie brasseale/lives off hughes road "it's really needed, especially because traffic backs up so much." she does have safety concerns about leaving her neighborhood after the construction is done and hughes road is widened to five lanes... annie brasseale/lives off hughes road "i'm going to be turning left across two lanes of traffic trying to get into center lane to then move over to; i'm really concerned about that." i took her concerns to mayor paul finley... to see if the city has any plans of adding a traffic light out of her neighborhood... paul finley/mayor of madison "at this time there's no traffic lights being added. if we need to down the road we can look to do that." nats: the city tells me both hughes road and sullivan street were picked for widening first... because their transportation study showed they were the roads that needed it the most... nats: both roads will stay open during the construction... nats: brasseale isn't looking forward to the headache construction could bring... but she's focusing on the long term benefits... annie brasseale/lives off hughes road "what can you do? it's progress." as part of the widening project here on hughes road... this side of the street will be getting a sidewalk... to match the other side... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the projects came in roughly 300-thousand dollars over budget -- but the city is able to use money from