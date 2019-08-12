Clear
New AU Tigers voice introduced

Andy Burcham will take over for the late Rod Bramblett.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:39 PM
Aug 12, 2019
Posted By: Lynden Blake

the auburn tigers have found their voice, after losing rod bramblett in a tragic car crash in may.. the new voice of the auburn tigers is andy burcham, bramblett's long time partner for baseball. burcham has worked in a variety of auburn radio broadcasting roles for 31 years. this spring, burcham and bramblett celebrated 25 years of calling auburn baseball games. but he's no stranger to auburn football. burcham has been the pre and postgame locker room host for tiger football since 1990. so in his new role, he will handle football, basketball an baseball broadcasts. burcham says he's ready for this role. i was overwhelemed at the time, its something i worked for since i was six years old. and thats really true, and to get to this point at this stage in my career, and get this opportunity, i'm humbled by it. i talked to chris on multiple occasions and met with the staff, chris gave me the news last wednesday, i probably had to pick my chin back up off the floor, for a minute, to get the opportunity to do this. for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news,
