Speech to Text for 08/12/19 Late Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20-20. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. the dangerous heat wave continues to start off the work week. much of the tennessee valley has now been upgraded to an excessive heat warning beginning at 7 pm monday and continuing through 6 pm tuesday evening. all of our coverage area with the exception of jackson and dekalb counties are under this new warning. jackson and dekalb will remain under a heat advisory. the most dangerous heat will likely be in place during the afternoon on tuesday, as actual temperatures climb well into the upper 90s. combining that with oppressive humidity, feels like temperatures will climb to near 110 degrees during the peak heating of the day. some locations might experience feels like temperatures above 110 tomorrow afternoon as well. please use extreme caution when outdoors on tuesday. if you have any outdoor activities or after school practices, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in cool, shaded, or air conditioned areas. be sure to check on your neighbors and pets as well. the relief from the extreme heat will come with a cold front moving through the region tuesday night into wednesday. a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the day, with greater chances for showers and storms increasing near or just after sunset. some storms could be strong tomorrow evening, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the primary concerns. the greatest chance for severe storms looks to stay mainly north of the valley across middle tennessee. showers and storms linger overnight into early wednesday morning before clearing out by midday. temperatures will return back to normal, with highs dropping into the lower 90s. the rest of the work week looks seasonably warm, but quiet, staying dry through the weekend. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the