Speech to Text for Woman In Critical Condition After Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bottom of the article. tonight-- huntsville fire investigators say a woman is in critical condition after leaving food she was cooking unattended. she suffered from smoke inhalation sunday morning in a home on cable street. waay 31's sydney martin shows us how crews rescued her minutes after getting to the scene. nate mcclendon, lives in huntsville, "it's usually a quiet neighborhood. we have some thru traffic but that's about it." nate mcclendon had no idea a woman was critically hurt early sunday morning, in his cable street community. nate mcclendon, lives in huntsville, "it's very tragic. the whole event itself. but ya know things happen." huntsville fire and rescue tells me crews rescued the woman about 10-minutes after getting on the scene. capt. frank mckenzie, huntsville fire & rescue, "if there is a life to save we are going to take that risk. we are going to go in and try to get that person out." fire captain frank mckenzie says all firefighters are trained on different techniques and ways to carry people out of burning buildings ... and the equipment makes the job that much harder. capt. frank mckenzie, huntsville fire & rescue,"it's there to protect us, but also it's about 75 lbs on equipment." sunday's response was after midnight, making the job even tougher because it's hard to see the layout of a home... capt. frank mckenzie, huntsville fire & rescue,"you can't see your hand in front of you face with all the smoke so you're basically going in blind." mckenzie said firefighters have thermal imaging cameras that show them where the person is trapped. and it never gets easier having to make a rescue. capt. frank mckenzie, huntsville fire & rescue,"you never want to see a human life in danger. no matter how many times you have done it. you don't really ever get used to it. you have that human compassion and you want to do the best you can do for that person." mcclendon told me he always tries to be careful when cooking because he knows it doesn't take long for something to go wrong. nate mcclendon, lives in huntsville, "especially with grease. grease fires are the worst. and they can flare up at anytime. it's good to have extinguishers around." one firefighter sunday morning suffered from a minor injury. mckenzie said he was treated by paramedics on the scene and was able