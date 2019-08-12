Speech to Text for Spurgeon Sentenced For Child Abuse

waay31's breken terry was there and explains the sentence. look live: former foster parent daniel spurgeon will serve a total of 25 years in prison that means he does not have the possibility of parole and will not be let out for any type of good behavior. his 11 victims were here at the lauderdale county courthouse and addressed him during that sentencing. hamilton- they deprived the foster children of food. as daniel spurgeon sat in court for his sentencing. his victims found their voices. addressing him in letters talking about sexual abuse, being locked in closets, and tortured by spurgeon and his wife densie for years. hamilton-he told them their whole lives that they would never be anything never go anywhere never amount to anything and they are all proving him wrong. assistant district attorney angie hamilton told waay31 this was the worst case of abuse lauderdale county has ever seen. hamilton- you feel like you are in the presence of evil when you are around him. he has no remorse. he does not feel he has done anything wrong. the victims told spurgeon he is a monster and the abuse they suffered will not stop them from going to college and being successful in life. hamilton- they all have loving families and are ready to see him locked up and get the same punishment they had. the judge told spurgeon he was evil and sadistic. as the doors shut on spurgeon ... hamilton said it brings some comfort knowing he will spend life behind bars until he's 75 years old. hamilton- they were property to him and some of those victims were locked away for years locked away so they are very satisfied that he will be locked away for 25 years day for day. in florence, breken terry waay 31 news >