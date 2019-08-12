Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Dangerous Intersection

waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors who are fighting for change. this is the leftover damage from that crash. as you can see, a car barreled through this new fence, and the homeowner here tells me the car was just inches from hitting him. pkg: thomas nalley, lives in limestone county "3:00 in the afternoon, when school is letting out, this road here is like 72. there's traffic like crazy. if somebody runs a stop sign out in front of a school bus, there's going to be a bunch of kids getting hurt." thomas nalley has lived at the corner of nick davis and menefee roads for 45 years and says the traffic has gotten worse over time. thomas nalley, lives in limestone county "one of these days, there's either going to be a school bus accident out here or somebody's going to end up in my house." that almost happened on saturday, when nalley says he was in his truck, about to head to the store. he says a driver came barreling through his fence and nearly hit him in his driveway. thomas nalley, lives in limestone county "i said 'he's not stopping.' i was sitting right there and he ran that stop sign and he was headed right towards me. i thought he was going to hit me." and this isn't the first time a car has gone through nalley's yard. thomas nalley, lives in limestone county "i had a dogwood tree sitting right there and a drunk woman ran the stop sign and tore my tree down." amy thomas, lives in limestone county "we always hear it, like 'boom!' and i'm like, 'oh my gosh, somebody's had a wreck.' and i come outside and it's in our yard." robert mcclear, lives in limestone county "something's got to be done with this road. lower speed limit. i'd like to see a four-way stop at least. a flashing light." robert mcclear says it's personal for him. robert mcclear, lives in limestone county "when my wife was coming home from work, she got hit by a guy texting." more than anything, neighbors fear the worse will eventually happen. amy thomas, lives in limestone county "i don't want to see anybody end up dead in my yard." thomas nalley, lives in limestone county "something needs to be done about this intersection. some speed bumps, a red light, something to slow people down." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news